  • Date: February 22, 2026

Army Foils Smuggling Attempt Using Balloons

Eastern military zone: The Eastern Military Zone thwarted an effort to carry a large amount of drugs using electronically guided balloons early this morning. Through monitoring, Border Guard personnel were able to identify and neutralize the balloons, dropping their cargo inside Jordanian territory while working with the Anti-Narcotics Department and security authorities.

According to Jordan News Agency, the confiscated goods were given to the appropriate authorities so they could take the appropriate action.

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

RECENT POST

PAGES

Copyright ©2026 Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.
Categories
Pages