The Acting Governor of Taiz, Ahmed Amin Al-Masawi, was briefed on the performance and services of Al-Rahda Customs.

During the inspection visit to the customs, Al-Musawi praised the facilitation of customs transactions.

He pointed to the interest of the revolutionary and political leadership in aspects of customs work, especially exemptions for investment shipments, which contain parts and machinery for the establishment of local factories.

Source: Yemen News Agency