Denodo Platform 9.3 Now Available with Breakthrough Support for AI Innovation

Platform enhancements, including the release of Denodo DeepQuery, solidify Denodo as a foundation for AI

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Denodo , a leader in data management, announced further support for AI innovation with the availability of DeepQuery in Denodo Platform 9.3 . DeepQuery is a Deep Research capability that extends beyond fact-based retrieval to tackle complex, analytical questions with detailed, fully explained reasoning.

Denodo Platform Enhancements

The latest release of the Denodo Platform , 9.3, solidifies Denodo as a foundation for AI innovation. Many of today’s AI workloads are operational, involving such use cases as chatbots that can respond to prompts based on live data, and AI agents that take action autonomously and make real-time decisions in response to live situations. This requires bi-directional, real-time access to high volumes of live data from original sources, in an ever-expanding, distributed data landscape, while also protecting data consistent security and compliance measures and reducing costs. A recent MIT study found that 95% of AI projects are not delivering positive ROI , and a key reason is the inability for the AI to learn and correctly act in ever-changing operating environments due to the lack of a data infrastructure that can support such workloads. Denodo Platform 9.3 adds several new features that strengthen its foundation for operational AI. Key enhancements include:

Greater Agility for Materialized Views: Materialized views and data caches are now resilient to schema evolution, enabling developers to perform data-product change management with greater agility, to more effectively equip AI applications with the data they need. This is critical in environments where AI agents and applications are iterating quickly, and their underlying schemas and other metadata are constantly changing. This capability also accelerates incremental updates to data lakehouses, so lakehouse-resident data stays AI-ready.

Materialized views and data caches are now resilient to schema evolution, enabling developers to perform data-product change management with greater agility, to more effectively equip AI applications with the data they need. This is critical in environments where AI agents and applications are iterating quickly, and their underlying schemas and other metadata are constantly changing. This capability also accelerates incremental updates to data lakehouses, so lakehouse-resident data stays AI-ready. Dynamic Access Controls: These new controls enable on-demand lookups of data access policies, for much greater agility in dynamic, operational environments where privacy and security needs frequently change.

These new controls enable on-demand lookups of data access policies, for much greater agility in dynamic, operational environments where privacy and security needs frequently change. Auto-Generation of Business Context: In keeping with the Denodo Platform’s emphasis on enriching AI with relevant business metadata, Denodo Assistant now auto-generates metadata tags and attributes that specify business context, and the latest release now automatically generates and updates metadata embeddings in a vector database (PGVector). This accelerates the adding of business context, which is necessary for making data AI-ready, and it will also enable faster iterations of business context as it evolves.

In keeping with the Denodo Platform’s emphasis on enriching AI with relevant business metadata, Denodo Assistant now auto-generates metadata tags and attributes that specify business context, and the latest release now automatically generates and updates metadata embeddings in a vector database (PGVector). This accelerates the adding of business context, which is necessary for making data AI-ready, and it will also enable faster iterations of business context as it evolves. Write-Back to Iceberg Tables through Databricks Unity: For organizations with a Databricks lakehouse-centric data architecture, Denodo now lets you build AI agents and other applications that can write back to Iceberg tables managed by Databricks Unity, for optimized performance in frequently-changing Databricks environments.

Together with the Denodo Data Marketplace’s business-user self-service experience, introduced in Denodo Platform 9.2, Denodo now provides an unmatched enterprise data foundation that meets the real-time business-contextual needs of both people and AI applications.

“Denodo is gaining momentum in the AI-powered data management space, to keep pace with rapid changes,” said Alberto Pan, chief technology officer (CTO) at Denodo. “Organizations need to navigate dynamic operational environments that cut across traditional network and storage boundaries, and the Denodo Platform provides a way to quickly accommodate these new fast-moving use cases around AI-ready and business-ready data, in this often volatile context.”

Denodo Releases DeepQuery

Denodo DeepQuery, the multi-agent deep research capability that was pre-announced in July, is now generally available on GitHub . With DeepQuery, AI developers can run complex, multi-step, context-aware queries driven by open-ended questions, like uncovering the sources of churn or identifying the key drivers of customer loyalty across a variety of different systems. DeepQuery delivers explainable, real-time insights in minutes, which would normally take a skilled data analyst multiple days to produce.

DeepQuery provides the AI and developer communities with open-source access to Denodo’s deep research capability. Building on Denodo’s semantic layer and AI SDK , DeepQuery dynamically determines what data is needed, fetches a view of it in real time, and orchestrates complex retrieval and reasoning workflows.

Benefits include:

Smarter AI interactions: Enables AI agents to iteratively refine questions and logic, to deliver more accurate, context-rich responses

Enables AI agents to iteratively refine questions and logic, to deliver more accurate, context-rich responses Comprehensive data governance and security: Keeps AI-driven queries aligned with enterprise policies, masking, and access controls

Keeps AI-driven queries aligned with enterprise policies, masking, and access controls Open-source flexibility: Available under an Apache license, enabling customization and community contributions

These advances are already being recognized across the industry. “At Sigmasoft, we’ve been closely watching Denodo’s innovation in enterprise AI—including Denodo DeepQuery’s deep-research capabilities,” said Shivaji Basu, chief AI officer at Sigmasoft, a Denodo partner. “With its general availability, we’re excited to collaborate and help clients unlock explainable, cross-system business insights at enterprise scale. This is the kind of AI maturity that empowers decision-makers with both speed and confidence.”

The success of this and other partners, as well as the success of Denodo’s diverse customer base, reinforce Denodo’s leadership in making enterprise AI not only possible, but practical, governed, and impactful.

About Denodo

Denodo is a leader in data management. The award-winning Denodo Platform is the leading logical data management platform for transforming data into trustworthy insights and outcomes for all data-related initiatives across the enterprise, including AI and self-service. Denodo’s customers in all industries all over the world have delivered trusted AI-ready and business-ready data in a third of the time and with 10x better performance than with lakehouses and other mainstream data platforms alone. For more information, visit denodo.com .

Media contacts

[email protected]

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9529922