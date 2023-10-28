Defense Ministry and GCC Organize Training Courses, Workshops to Enhance Military Media Cooperation

Riyadh, The Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), represented by the Military Affairs Sector, organized specialized training courses and workshops in Riyadh and Jeddah, aimed at developing military-media capabilities and cooperation in the participating entities within the GCC system.

A presentation demonstrated the participation of specialists in the General Department for Strategic Communication at the Deputy Ministry for Strategic Affairs, several of the ministry’s employees, the media and public relations departments in the ministries of defense from the GCC member countries, the GCC Secretariat General, and the GCC Unified Military Command.

The first course entitled “Professional Photography Skills” reviewed the methods and concepts of professional photography and their areas of use, to learn about the latest production programs and processing programs, while the second course dealt with “Professional Directing Skills,” including the latest directing techniques and specialized devices in this field, basic production stages, and the director’s role during them.

The General Department for Strategic Communication at the Deputy Ministry for Strategic Affairs organized a workshop at the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces Institute in Jeddah entitled “Media Content Industry,” which dealt with introducing the content industry, its types, and ways to create and develop them.

Source: Saudi Press Agency