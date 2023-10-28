Hamas military brigade spokesman says ‘ready to address the issue of prisoners’

The Spokesperson of the Hamas Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, whose nom de guerre is Abu Ubaida, said there was an opportunity to address the issue of prisoners, adding the Israeli “massacres and brutal” bombing of Gaza killed 50 so far.

In a televised message, Abu Ubaida said the large number of prisoners Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades hold is the price of emptying all releasing all Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons.

“If the enemy wants to end the prisoner file at once, we are ready, and if they want to divide the file, we are ready as well,” he said.

He added: “We tell the enemy that we are still waiting for them to teach them the meaning of heroism and sacrifice. We will make them taste a defeat greater than they expect and show them that the lie of the invincible army has been exposed and that the time of defeat has begun.”

Source: Jordan News Agency