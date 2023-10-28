  • Date: October 29, 2023
Hamas demands implementation of UN General Assembly resolution

The Palestinian Hamas movement on Saturday called for the prompt implementation of a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for an immediate, durable and sustainable humanitarian truce in the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

In a press conference in Beirut, Hamas leader Ghazi Hamad called for opening the Rafah border crossing to deliver aid to besieged Gaza.

He also urged the Arab and Islamic countries to put pressure on pro-Israeli nations toward a ceasefire.

Hamad confirmed that Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, countered Israel’s incursion yesterday.

Source: Jordan News Agency

