Defense Minister: National Day, A Story of Glory, Struggle, and Heroism Founded a Great Homeland

Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz has congratulated Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on the occasion of the 93rd National Day.

The defense minister said, ‘On this occasion, we remember the story of glory, struggle, and heroism, which built a great homeland for us, and in which the world witnessed a tale of great unification, at the hands of its founder King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman who founded a proud and glorious country’.

Prince Khalid bin Salman added that the growth process has since been launched, and continuing its development and achievements with unrelenting determination under this auspicious era, led by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, who pay attention to the country’s growth, pioneering and development.

He continued, ‘The Ministry of Defense is enjoying the attention of the wise leadership and its constant care, which has resulted in the acceleration of the Ministry’s development and new transformation, to be according to the highest levels of efficiency, effectiveness, and preparedness.’

The Minister extended sincere greetings to the personnel of the ministry, the courageous soldiers of the nation, and the families of the martyrs. He prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy upon the country’s martyrs, preserve the wise leadership, and bless the country with security, safety, and prosperity.

Source: Saudi Press Agency