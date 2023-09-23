  • Date: September 24, 2023
King of Morocco Congratulates Saudi Leadership on 93rd National Day

King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco has sent a cable of congratulations to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the anniversary of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s 93rd National Day.

In a cable sent to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Mohammed VI stressed his country’s constant pride in the close brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia, and the keenness of the two leaderships to continue their tireless and distinguished path towards greater integration and fruitful cooperation.

King Mohammed VI has also congratulated His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister on the anniversary of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s 93rd National Day.

The King of Morocco wished the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people on this glorious occasion further progress and prosperity.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

