Cylinder explosion kills man in Jerash


Jerash: A gas cylinder explosion in a bakery in the town of Souf, in the Jerash Governorate, claimed the life of an Arab national on Wednesday evening.

Civil defense personnel raced to the scene as soon as the Jerash Police Directorate’s operations department received a report of a fire inside a bakery in the town of Souf (northern Jordan). The fire was triggered by a gas cylinder explosion, which caused one fatality and property damage, a source in the Public Security Department (PSD) told the Jordan News Agency (Petra).

According to the source, the police launched an investigation to learn more about the incident.
Source: Jordan News Agency

