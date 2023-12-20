British Foreign Secretary commences official visit to Jordan, Middle East



Amman: David Cameron, the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, embarked on an official visit to Jordan and the broader Middle East today. His primary objective during this visit is to underscore efforts aimed at bolstering peace and stability across the region.

In a statement released by the British Embassy in Amman, it was disclosed that Cameron is scheduled to engage in high-level discussions and hold meetings with the Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi. These meetings align with ongoing initiatives to forestall escalation within the region, working towards a viable two-state solution. The United Kingdom pledges support for a humanitarian ceasefire, advocating for the delivery of essential aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

As part of his itinerary, Cameron will also journey to El-Arish in Egypt to oversee the receipt and dispatch of British aid to Gaza. Additionally, meetings are slated with his Egyptian counterpart and the President of Egypt to further discussions on regional matters.

Accompanied by

Middle East Minister Tariq Ahmed, Cameron will emphasize the imperative of collaborative efforts to prevent conflict escalation and emphasize the critical need for extended humanitarian ceasefires. The agenda includes facilitating the release of hostages and facilitating the unimpeded delivery of aid to Gaza, aiming to alleviate the plight of Palestinian residents.

Highlighting the United Kingdom’s commitment, it was noted that humanitarian aid to the Palestinian populace has been increased to 60 million pounds, with 74 tons of aid dispatched to Gaza. The United Kingdom continues to urge Israel to ensure unhindered aid delivery and to support additional humanitarian ceasefire agreements.

Furthermore, the United Kingdom, alongside its international allies, has called upon Israel to take immediate and concrete actions to address the surge in violence perpetrated by settlers in the occupied West Bank. Strong condemnation was expressed toward the extremist settler violence that induces fear among Palestinians,

emphasizing the necessity of holding those responsible accountable for justice.

Source: Jordan News Agency