Eight Teams to Participate in 1st Edition of Saudi Arabia, Jordan Women’s Clubs Championship

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Clubs Championship in Saudi Arabia and Jordan, scheduled for 2023, is set to commence tomorrow in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

A total of eight teams, with four representing Saudi Arabia and four representing Jordan, will be participating in the tournament that spans from August 23 to September 1.

The Vice President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, Lamia Bahaian, emphasized the federation’s strong commitment towards enhancing women’s football in the Kingdom. This commitment is evidenced by their meticulously crafted plans and strategies. Additionally, the Saudi-Jordanian collaboration in advancing women’s football in the region is noteworthy and commendable.

Source: Saudi Press Agency