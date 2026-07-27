CryptoRank Study Finds Bitget rTokens Recorded Up to 58% Lower Slippage on $50,000 Orders Across Leading Tokenized Equity Platforms

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), ranked first for large-order execution in a CryptoRank study evaluating liquidity, market structure and execution quality across leading tokenized equity products. The research found that Bitget’s Reality rTokens delivered the lowest simulated slippage across every comparable asset tested, recording up to 58% lower slippage on $50,000 orders than competing tokenized equity products, highlighting the growing importance of execution quality as tokenized equities continue to mature.

The report arrives as the tokenized equity market approaches $2 billion in onchain value with more than 471,000 onchain holders, reflecting growing investor demand for blockchain-based access to traditional financial assets. As tokenized stocks become more widely available across crypto exchanges, CryptoRank examined how differences in product structure, liquidity models and execution infrastructure influence the trading experience beyond simple price exposure.

The study compared tokenized stock offerings across major exchanges and found that products tracking the same underlying equities can differ significantly in investor rights, liquidity mechanisms, redemption models and execution quality. The report evaluated NVIDIA, Microsoft, Meta and Tesla, the only four assets that maintained valid two-sided order books across all venues tested. In this comparable set, Bitget’s Reality rTokens consistently produced the strongest execution results for larger trades.

The report found that Bitget delivered the lowest simulated slippage across all four comparable assets for both $10,000 and $50,000 orders, while Reality rTokens recorded the highest balanced displayed liquidity within 50 basis points. CryptoRank attributed these results to Bitget’s liquidity architecture, which combines exchange liquidity with NYSE and NASDAQ-linked underlying market liquidity, enabling deeper liquidity and more efficient execution for larger trades. CryptoRank also examined the legal and operational structures behind tokenized equity products, noting that similar stock tickers can represent different forms of investor claims depending on how each product is issued and settled.

CryptoRank Study Finds Bitget rTokens Recorded Up to 58% Lower Slippage on $50,000 Orders Across Leading Tokenized Equity Platforms

“Tokenization is moving beyond access and into infrastructure,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “If even 10% of global financial assets become tokenized by 2030, we’ll witness one of the most significant transformations in modern capital markets. The next phase of tokenization will be defined by quality of execution liquidity and market infrastructure supporting those assets. Independent research like this helps establish the benchmarks the industry needs as tokenzied markets continue to mature.”

The findings build on Bitget’s continued expansion of its Stock+ ecosystem, which gives eligible users access to more than 500 tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities and other traditional financial assets alongside cryptocurrencies through a single unified account. By combining 24/7 market access, fractional investing and NYSE and NASDAQ-linked liquidity, Bitget is building the infrastructure needed to support the next generation of tokenized capital markets.

Read the CryptoRank report here .

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships such as MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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