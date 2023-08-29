Charter tour flight from Spain lands in Amman

A charter tour flight of the Spanish Mapa Tours travel agency landed at Queen Alia International Airport Tuesday, launching an air bridge to attract tourists from Spain to Jordan, the Tourism Promotion Board (TPB) said. The number of tourists from Spain will reach 1,620 by the end of the year, with an average of 9 flights by Mapa Tours, it said. TPB Director General Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat stressed the importance of the inaugural flights, which will be followed by more and help boost the tourism sector. The launch of the air bridge, a joint effort by the Ministry of Tourism, the Tourism Board, the Airport International Group (AIG), and concerned tourism agencies, will help enhance travel to the Kingdom for the purpose of tourism, said Arabiyat. He said the TPB is working to attract flights from other countries, adding that supporting charter and low-cost flights is part of its strategy.

Source: Jordan News Agency