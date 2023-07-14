Funding crunch forces WFP to scale back food assistance to refugees in Jordan

AMMAN – An unprecedented funding crisis is forcing WFP to significantly scale back its monthly food assistance for the 465,000 refugees it supports in Jordan. Starting in August, WFP will gradually prioritize the poorest families, excluding approximately 50,000 individuals from the assistance, in order to stretch the limited available funding.

This comes after the food agency had exhausted all options, including this month reducing the value of its cash assistance by one-third for all refugees living outside camps.

“WFP is extremely concerned that scaling back assistance will bring considerable hardship to vulnerable refugee families and worsen their food security status which is already on the edge,” said WFP Representative and Country Director in Jordan Alberto Correia Mendes. “WFP recognizes the devastating impact of these reductions on families, particularly the most vulnerable, including children, women, and people with disability.”

Despite implementing this prioritization plan, WFP still faces a critical funding shortfall of US$41 million until the end of 2023. Without the necessary funds, WFP will be compelled to reduce its response further.

WFP continues to work closely with the Jordanian Government, donors, and UN agencies to raise the required funds through multiple local, regional, and international advocacy initiatives. This funding is essential to continue providing life-saving support to those in need.

Source: EMM/ WFP