Celina Zacarias Elected as First Latina Woman To Serve as President of the Oxnard Harbor District, 2024-2025

PORT HUENEME, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / On January 16, 2024, the Oxnard Harbor District elected Celina Zacarias as the President of the Board of Harbor Commissioners. Zacarias will be the first Latina woman to hold this top post and brings a unique perspective of community engagement, workforce development and education with her extensive experience serving as Executive Director of Community & Government Relations at California State University Channel Islands (CSUCI).

"It is truly an honor to serve as the President of the Oxnard Harbor District Board of Harbor Commissioners," said Commissioner Zacarias. "From the beginning of my time as a commissioner, it has been and continues to be my commitment and the commitment of my fellow Commissioners to strengthen our community through educational and workforce opportunities both now and in the future. I will continue the Port’s mission to support our customers, provide impactful community outreach, and serve as an economic force in Ventura County."

Beginning her tenure as Harbor Commissioner in 2020, Zacarias has worked diligently to fulfill the District’s mission to prosper economic and social good for the local community, County, and region. Actively engaging with thousands of constituents and Port stakeholders at community drives, conferences, and events, Zacarias commits to transforming good ideas into actions that realize results. With her institutional know-how, Zacarias has set an agenda for the year that focuses on bridging the businesses community with global partners to create access to new business deals and opportunities, an agenda that will build pipelines for the local workforce to acquire good paying jobs in the maritime industry. Economic development will be a top priority for the new President, but with a steadfast resolve toward environmental advancement and innovation to improve the quality of life for neighboring communities.

Zacarias stands for social equity, cultural diversity, and equal opportunity. As Executive Director of Community & Government Relations for CSUCI, she is responsible for the implementation of a comprehensive and proactive public relations plan that instills a positive presence and goodwill with the culturally diverse region the University serves. Part of her success lies in establishing and maintaining strong relationships with local elected officials, Sacramento state legislators, and U.S. Congressional representatives in Washington D.C. and their staff members. She brings these relationships and a strong network of local leaders with her to support her vision as District President to ensure all members of the community have access to all the opportunities the Port affords.

President Zacarias is joined by Commissioner Jess Ramirez, who will serve as Vice President, Commissioner Jason Hodge who will serve as Secretary, Commissioner Mary Anne Rooney, and Commissioner Jess Herrera. The Board of Harbor Commissioners celebrate an 86-year legacy of supporting the local community through commerce, environmental stewardship and innovation, today creating over 24,900 trade related jobs and generating over a $2.8 billion economic impact.

About the Port of Hueneme

The Port of Hueneme is one of the most productive and efficient commercial trade gateways for niche cargo on the West Coast. Five locally elected Port Commissioners govern the Port. The Port consistently ranks among the top ten U.S. ports for automobiles and fresh produce. Port operations support the community by bringing $2.8 billion in economic activity and creating 24,997 trade-related jobs. Trade through the Port of Hueneme generates more than $236 million in direct and related state and local taxes, which fund vital community services. In 2017, the Port of Hueneme became the first port in California to become Green Marine certified and was voted the Greenest Port in the U.S. at the Green Shipping Summit. www.portofh.org .

