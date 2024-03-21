CBY’ Board of Directors holds an important meeting in capital, Sana’a



The Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Yemen (CBY) held a meeting today in the capital, Sana’a, chaired by the Chairman of the Board of Directors – Governor of the Central Bank of Yemen, Hashim Ismail, and in the presence of members of the Board.

The meeting reviewed the efforts made by the Central Bank of Yemen, during the last period, in working to solve the problem of obsolescence and damage to the national paper currency, which resulted in social and economic problems, as the bank’s efforts focused on putting an end to these problems and their consequences.

The meeting of the Board of Directors blessed these continuous and fruitful efforts to end the suffering of citizens from the worsening state of damage to the national currency.

The Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Yemen also expressed its great thanks to all the Yemeni people for their continuous patience towards the problem of damage to the national currency, considering their adherence to it a form of popular steadfastness in the

face of the US-Saudi aggression, which launched a fierce war to target the national currency in several forms within the framework of its economic war that failed to subjugate the Yemeni people.

Source: Yemen News Agency