Yemeni meteorology forecasts sparse rains, active winds



Some Yemeni provinces are expected to see sparse rains, the national meteorology center forecasted on Thursday, as the southern part of the West Coasts and Bab al-Mandeb will see active to strong winds in the next 24 hours.

Parts of Sa’ada, Amran, Hajjah, Mahweet, Sana’a, Dhamar, Rima, Ibb – and probably of Tehama plain and West Coast – will witness rainfalls, sometimes with thunder, the center added in daily publication seen by Saba.

The southern part of the West Coast and Bab al-Mandeb will likely see active to strong winds up to 24 knots.

Source: Yemen News Agency