Ramadan evening for executive offices in Ibb held



Branch of the Yemeni Petroleum Company in Ibb province in cooperation with the General Institution for Social Insurance, the offices of Social Affairs, Labor, Expatriate Affairs and Investment, and the Geological Survey, Antiquities, Environmental Protection, Writers and Tribal Affairs have organized a Ramadan evening to support the people and the Palestinian cause.

The evening discussed ways to enhance performance, the offices’ work plan and activities during the month of Ramadan, and coordination to continue addressing community issues.

During the evening, the cultural official in the Public Mobilization Department in the Republic Nasr al-Shahari pointed out the importance of exploiting the holy month in reviving the cultural and social aspects, enhancing faith identity, and raising community awareness of the plans and methods of aggression and thwarting them.

Al-Shahari urged communication with citizens, discussing their concerns, reviving the spirit of faith, and continuing Ramadan meetings, gatherings

, and activities.

He stated that reviving the program and Ramadan councils contributes to enhancing awareness of the importance of the Holy Month, strengthening the connection with God and the Holy Qur’an, and benefiting from the fasting season in studying local issues and listening to the lectures of Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi.

In return, participants touched on the importance that the Ramadan program represents in reviving the spirit of faith and jihad, mobilizing and educating people about the danger of the enemy and the soft war that targets the faith identity and authentic values of the Yemeni people.

The Participants pointed to the role of Ramadan programs in official bodies and social segments to study issues that concern the province and provide an impetus to achieve the ambitions of the people of the province for security, providing necessary services, proceeding with the implementation of development projects, discussing citizens’ concerns, working to find appropriate solutions and treatments,

exchanging opinions and viewpoints, and examining the negative and positive areas.

They praised the tireless efforts of the revolutionary leadership and the Supreme Political Council to move the wheel of development, achieve an agricultural renaissance, and adopt service projects that meet the aspirations of citizens, despite the difficult economic conditions that the country is going through as a result of the aggression and siege.

Source: Yemen News Agency