Jordan Post Unveils “Old City of Amman” Commemorative Stamp SeriesSeminar on seismic risks in Dhamar

Amman: The Jordan Post Company is set to release a new commemorative stamp series for 2023, titled “Old City of Amman.” The stamps will be available for purchase by the public starting next Thursday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company revealed that this exclusive series marks the inaugural issuance of postage stamps specifically dedicated to the historic Old City of Amman. The collection aims to showcase the city’s historical and cultural significance, featuring captivating depictions of its ancient markets, traditional houses, revered places of worship, and iconic staircases.

Comprising six stamps and one card, each stamp holds a value of 30 piasters. The accompanying card is valued at 50 piasters, while the complete set can be obtained for JD2.30. Additionally, a first-day cover featuring the affixed stamp set will be offered at a price of JD2.80.

Enthusiasts eager to acquire these stamps can visit the philatelic section located at the company’s building in Al-Muqabalin. Furthermore, the stamps will

be available at various post offices, including Jabel Amman, Jabal Al-Weibdeh, Downtown, Abdali, Irbid Central, Madaba Central, Aqaba Central, Jerash Central, Petra, Karak, Umm Qais, Ajloun, Salt, Mahis, and Fuheis.

Source: Jordan News Agency

The Center for Monitoring and Study of Earthquakes and Volcanoes in Dhamar Governorate organized a scientific symposium on seismic risks in Yemen, the effects left by the 1982 Dhamar earthquake, the current status of the Center for Monitoring and Study of Earthquakes and Volcanoes, and the damage it sustained as a result of the aggression.

At the opening of the scientific symposium, which was held to commemorate the 41st anniversary of the Dhamar earthquake in 1982, the Undersecretary of Dhamar Governorate stressed the importance of joining efforts to restart the center for monitoring and studying earthquakes and volcanoes.

He pointed out that the center was preparing studies and issuing bulletins related to seismic and volcanic activities in Yemen, before it was targeted by the aggression in May 2015.

Source: Yemen News Agency