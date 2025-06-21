Delivery marks the first Challenger 3500 aircraft registered in Saudi Arabia, highlighting the global success of this renowned aircraft

The best-selling Challenger 3500 business jet is ideally suited for customers in Saudi Arabia with its remarkable performance capabilities, superior runway efficiency and reliability

Bombardier Begins Landmark Deliveries of Three Challenger 3500 Aircraft to Aloula Aviation

PARIS, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier is proud to announce the commencement of deliveries of three state-of-the-art Challenger 3500 aircraft to airline company Aloula Aviation based in Saudi Arabia. Aloula Aviation will be receiving the first Challenger 3500 aircraft to be registered in Saudi Arabia. The best-selling aircraft was chosen for its spacious cabin, outstanding range and renowned reliability, making it a judicious addition to Aloula Aviation’s fleet.

“The business jet market in the Middle East is thriving, and we are witnessing a significant increase in demand for super midsize aircraft, particularly for travel within the region and to Europe. As the undisputed market leader in this segment, the Challenger 3500 is perfectly positioned to meet the needs of clients such as Aloula Aviation, as well as our growing client base in Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier. “Bombardier and Aloula Aviation both share an unwavering commitment to excellence, and the Challenger 3500 will surpass their expectations on every front. As Saudi Arabia continues its bold path laid out in the Vision 2030 plan, we are proud to support Aloula Aviation with this significant addition to their fleet, and the region’s growing aviation hub.”

“The Challenger 3500 aircraft represents the pinnacle of innovation, comfort and performance, perfectly aligning with our commitment to provide the best travel experience,” commented Khalid Hassan Alnatour, Chief Executive Officer, Aloula Aviation. “As we begin the delivery of the three Challenger 3500 aircraft that will join our fleet, we look forward to the many opportunities these jets will bring to our operations.”

The Bombardier Challenger 3500 aircraft is renowned for its ultimate combination of speed, range and comfort, offering the widest cabin in its class. With its impressive performance and Bombardier’s signature smooth ride, the Challenger 3500 is ideally suited for the Middle East market. From Saudi Arabia, it can effortlessly complete non-stop flights to destinations such as Paris, Geneva and New Delhi, further showcasing its remarkable capabilities. The Challenger 3500 offers industry-leading reliability and the ability to operate in diverse and challenging environments, making it a perfect choice for the region.

