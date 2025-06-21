Bitget Secures Digital Asset License in Georgia, Running its Global Expansion Strategy in Eastern Europe

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has secured regulatory approval in Georgia to operate as a provider of digital asset exchange and custodial wallet services through the Tbilisi Free Zone (TFZ). The new licensing development is a strategic expansion aligned with Bitget’s plans of growing its licensing portfolio in Eastern Europe, a region increasingly dictating the growth of crypto through open regulatory frameworks and progressive economic outlooks.

Georgia has emerged as a notable hub for crypto innovation, drawing attention with its pro-business stance and supportive environment for crypto and blockchain companies. Ranked among the top countries for crypto mining per capita and blockchain integration, Georgia has actively pursued policies to align with global financial standards while embracing the strong potential of emerging cryptospace. The Tbilisi Free Zone offers tax advantages and has set frameworks and procedures for companies in the digital asset space, making it a hotbed for international players seeking operational flexibility with regulatory clarity.

“Regions with strong crypto-friendly frameworks are creating the foundation for the next era of finance. Georgia is an example of how strategic policymaking can open doors for growth while guarding users’ safety and increasing accessibility. Bitget’s goal is to work hand-in-hand with jurisdictions that understand the long game—where crypto is a synonym for the new emerging global economic infrastructure,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

Bitget’s entrance into Georgia aligns with its broader objective of strengthening its presence in markets that support responsible innovation. As crypto adoption accelerates in Eastern Europe, the region has become increasingly important for digital asset platforms looking to serve both institutional and retail users under compliant structures. Regulatory transparency in jurisdictions like Georgia helps ensure that growth is matched with accountability, a principle that aligns with Bitget’s international expansion approach.

Bitget currently holds registrations in several key jurisdictions across Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. These include AUSTRAC in Australia, OAM in Italy, and Virtual Asset Service Provider listings in Poland, Bulgaria, Lithuania, and the Czech Republic. In the UK, Bitget operates its FCA-approved platform partnering with an Authorized Person for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. In addition, Bitget’s recent licenses in El Salvador and registration Argentina adds depth to its reach across both rising and established economies, marking a deliberate move into markets shaping the next wave of crypto adoption.

The newly acquired license in Georgia builds on this momentum—signaling a preference for regions implementing crypto-friendly frameworks and regulatory prudence. Each new license marks yet another step towards Bitget’s global strategy to include crypto into everyday infrastructure with high quality products, world-class security and strong compliance towards local regulations.

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform. Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

