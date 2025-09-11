FEV and Chiyoda combine expertise for sustainable energy solutions  

AACHEN, GERMANY – Newsaktuell – 11 September 2025 – FEV, a leading global engineering and consulting service provider for the energy industry has announced a strategic partnership with the Japan-based Chiyoda Corporation (Chiyoda). The company is one of the world’s leading integrated engineering firms, active in a wide range of business areas including energy, decarbonization, and life sciences.

With the combined competences of both companies, customers benefit from comprehensive support in the planning, implementation, and operation of sustainable energy infrastructure projects. These include production facilities for sustainable fuels, as well as energy systems for industrial parks, charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, and data centers.

“Partnering with Chiyoda means joining forces with a globally recognized leader whose expertise perfectly complements FEV’s. Together, we are uniquely positioned to deliver even more comprehensive support to our customers—particularly across the Asian market—as they navigate the transformation of the energy industry,” said Johannes Buchmann, Group Vice President FEV energy + resources.

FEV boasts extensive engineering and consulting experience across the entire energy value chain and has proven these capabilities in numerous projects. These include assignments for the federal German government, the development of electrolysis technology, and the energy optimization of industrial plants. Today, FEV supports its customers from the development of ideas and the identification of potential business cases and stakeholders, through technical and economic evaluations, to feasibility studies and process and plant design.

Chiyoda brings extensive experience in realizing sustainable plants worldwide. “With this partnership, both companies are strengthening their existing expertise offering attractive options of services to our potential global customers,” said Kimiho Sakurai, Vice President, Division Director, Business Development of Chiyoda Corporation.

The joint offering will also be expanded to include other complex, energy-intensive ecosystems.

Complete press release: https://fev.group/6c6cc2