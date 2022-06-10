AscendEX Appoints Shane Molidor as New CEO

Singapore, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AscendEX, a global cryptocurrency financial platform, announced today that Shane Molidor has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds the exchange’s founding partner, George Cao, who will continue to support AscendEX as Chairman.

Shane Molidor joined AscendEX (Formerly BitMax) in May of 2019 as Head of Business Development and was promoted to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) in December of 2021. Molidor has worked professionally in the cryptocurrency industry since 2015 at top-tier institutions in both the United States and China.

A highly-regarded leader, Molidor brings to the role an intimate understanding of exchange infrastructure, custody solutions, evolving regulations, and marketplace dynamics spanning both Eastern and Western Demographics.

“I am confident to pass AscendEX’s reins to Shane”, Says George Cao, Former Ceo and Co-Founder, “I want to thank my team and community over the past five years for the endearing support you’ve had in me and this company, and for the confidence entrusted to my exceedingly qualified successor.

I will remain involved and continue to support AscendEX’s Board of Directors as Chairman.

Shane Molidor is the right choice to fill this role as he has helped manage and shape this company, holds a deep understanding of the complexities of this market and brings an unmatched commitment to the position. This decision is made with a great deal of trust and optimism for the future of this brand. ”

Molidor began his career in Strategy Consultation at the International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) after receiving his Bachelor’s Degree from Princeton University. He then worked at Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange and custodian, in Business Development, Institutional Sales, and Client Services. Most recently, Molidor was the Global Head of FBG One at FBG Capital, a diversified financial institution dedicated to the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors.

Following a $50mm Series B fundraise for AscendEX in November of 2021, Molidor shares his excitement regarding the company’s expansion. Since joining AscendEX, Molidor has grown the team from 15 to 65, coaching each employee to be a subject matter expert in their respective field, as well as encouraging a keen understanding of market microstructure and the ever-evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem. Molidor shares his excitement about revamping the platform’s user experience, the addition of new, comprehensive products, and the future state of the company.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to succeed George and lead AscendEX into a new phase of progress and growth,” notes Molidor. “As we continue to build, I am confident in the vision and the road ahead for this company, this team, and AscendEX users.”

AscendEX is making crypto trading easier with innovative new products and an enhanced user experience. Follow our journey at www.AscendEX.com.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 200 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions.

AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum. AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage.

