Al Qurtas Islamic Bank Partners with Diebold Nixdorf to Deploy First DN Series™ ATMs in Iraq

Self-service solution provides the latest technology to deliver new banking services to consumers

BAGHDAD and HUDSON, Ohio, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Diebold Nixdorf, a global leader in driving connected commerce for the financial and retail industries, today announced that Al Qurtas Islamic Bank is the first to deploy DN Series™ ATMs in Iraq. The bank’s ATMs will be monitored by Vynamic® View software to detect and prevent downtime, optimize performance and reduce costs for the bank.

Consumer expectations and business needs are changing faster than ever before. DN Series allows Al Qurtas Islamic Bank, one of the fastest growing banks in Iraq, to easily accommodate these needs through its scalable design, consistent software and common components. Layered security features protect against traditional and emerging physical, data and cyber threats, and a 19-inch touch display and check deposit module provide added convenience to consumers.

Sara Ahmad, chief executive officer at Al Qurtas Islamic Bank, said: “We are proud to be the first financial institution in Iraq to deploy the new ATM technology and look forward to providing innovative services to our customers. The new devices are already getting our customers’ attention, and in our next phase, the ATM’s integrated cash recycling capabilities will enable us to optimize cash handling and provide our customers with innovative technology that improves their banking experience.”

Cash recycling is an integral part of the DN Series’ design. The ATMs can securely and accurately accept, validate, store and recirculate cash, which increases efficiency and reduces the frequency for cash-in-transit companies to refill machines.

Habib Hanna, managing director, Middle East, at Diebold Nixdorf said: “We are thrilled that Al Qurtas Islmaic Bank chose to install DN Series as its first ATMs. They can now provide many additional services to achieve customer satisfaction and continue to be a leader in the region.”

The project services and implementation are being provided by Offtec Iraq.

About Al-Qurtas Islamic Bank

Al-Qurtas Islamic Bank for Investment and Finance aspires to be the leader in the Iraqi banking market by providing the best, integrated modern banking services in the easiest way, in record time, with transparency, credibility and high performance to wide segments of society with the aim of contributing to achieving sustainable economic development.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world’s top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

