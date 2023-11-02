Army intercepts drug-laden drone at eastern borders

The Eastern Military Zone on Thursday intercepted a drone laden with drugs that attempted to enter the Kingdom from Syrian territory. An official military source at the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) said that Border Guards, in coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Department and military police, sighted an illegal attempt by a drone to cross from Syria into Jordan.” The source added that the drone, loaded with crystal ,was intercepted, located and transferred to relevant authorities. The source underscored the JAF’s vigilance in deterring any unlawful activity, stressing that army personnel will remain steadfast in their dedication to preserving Jordan’s national security.

Source: Jordan News Agency