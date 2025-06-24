Arab Parliament President Praises Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union’s Efforts

Abu Dhabi: President of the Arab Parliament, Mohamed bin Ahmed Al-Yamahi, has commended the significant role of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union in enhancing joint parliamentary initiatives and supporting Arab issues. He highlighted the Union’s success in unifying regional legislative positions on both international and regional challenges.

According to Jordan News Agency, Al-Yamahi’s remarks came as the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union marked its 51st anniversary. He praised the Union’s ongoing efforts and expressed gratitude for the robust institutional partnership between the Arab Parliament and the Inter-Parliamentary Union. Al-Yamahi noted the importance of maintaining cooperation to foster unity and solidarity, particularly in service of Arab causes, with the Palestinian cause being a primary focus.