  • Date: June 24, 2025

Arab Parliament President Praises Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union’s Efforts

Abu Dhabi: President of the Arab Parliament, Mohamed bin Ahmed Al-Yamahi, has commended the significant role of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union in enhancing joint parliamentary initiatives and supporting Arab issues. He highlighted the Union’s success in unifying regional legislative positions on both international and regional challenges.

According to Jordan News Agency, Al-Yamahi’s remarks came as the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union marked its 51st anniversary. He praised the Union’s ongoing efforts and expressed gratitude for the robust institutional partnership between the Arab Parliament and the Inter-Parliamentary Union. Al-Yamahi noted the importance of maintaining cooperation to foster unity and solidarity, particularly in service of Arab causes, with the Palestinian cause being a primary focus.

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

RECENT POST

Pages

Copyright ©2025 Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.
Categories
Pages