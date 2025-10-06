Arab and Global Leaders Support Hamas’ Positive Reaction to Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan

Amman: A number of Arab, Islamic, and world nations have welcomed Hamas’s “positive” response to US President Donald Trump’s initiative aimed at ending Israel’s conflict in the Gaza Strip, ceasing bloodshed in Palestine, alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people, and rebuilding the region.

According to Jordan News Agency, Trump expressed his gratitude to the governments of Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan for their assistance in formulating the plan. He described the day as “very special” and potentially “unprecedented,” while emphasizing the importance of solidifying the details of the agreement.

Hamas announced on Friday its willingness to release all prisoners, including the remains of those deceased, and indicated readiness to enter negotiations through mediators to iron out the plan’s specifics. Importantly, Hamas agreed to transfer control of the Gaza Strip to an independent Palestinian body, a crucial element of the peace initiative.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry praised Hamas’s response, viewing it as a commitment by Palestinian factions to prevent further bloodshed, protect civilians, and aspire for an independent Palestinian state. Egypt committed to working with Arab, Islamic, US, EU, and international partners to achieve a lasting ceasefire, alleviate Palestinian suffering, and rebuild Gaza.

Qatar endorsed Hamas’s statement and supported the US President’s call for an immediate ceasefire, safe release of hostages, and an end to the Gaza conflict. Qatar also indicated ongoing collaboration with partners and the US to finalize the plan.

The leaders of the Netherlands, Sweden, and Pakistan welcomed Hamas’s readiness to release hostages and negotiate the peace plan, emphasizing the need for an immediate ceasefire and relief for Palestinians. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Hamas’s move a “constructive” step, urging Israel to cease attacks and comply with the ceasefire, while highlighting the necessity for humanitarian aid to Gaza.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer underscored the opportunity for progress toward peace, urging swift implementation of the agreement. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called it “the best chance for peace” in Gaza.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni prioritized reaching a ceasefire for the release of all prisoners, while Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed hope for increased aid flow to Gaza, supporting a just solution based on a two-state framework.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney urged all parties to fulfill their commitments and advance regional peace and security.