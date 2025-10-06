UNRWA Commissioner-General Urges Israel to Lift Ban on Refugee Agency

Amman: United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini on Saturday called for lifting Israel’s ban on the agency, given the momentum for a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

According to Jordan News Agency, Lazzarini wrote in a post on X that there is “rare and welcome momentum to reach a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and pave the way for a long-term solution to end the decades-long conflict.”

Lazzarini emphasized that the current situation presents “a rare window of hope to allow the UN, including UNRWA, to address the famine and suffering of over two million people with unspeakable needs.”

He urged for the lifting of the siege and the ban on the entry of UNRWA international personnel and humanitarian supplies, highlighting the necessity of supporting Palestinian colleagues during this critical time.