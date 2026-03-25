Ananda Launches Relocation Platform, Positioning Thailand as Asia’s Preferred Base for Global Living

‘One-Stop-Service’ Platform for Families and Investors Seeking Stability and Opportunity throughout Southeast Asia

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 March 2026 – In response to growing geopolitical uncertainty, Ananda Development, a publicly listed Thai company and leading developer of urban residences including the landmark Porsche Design Tower Bangkok, today announced the launch of Ananda Relocation Services. This comprehensive, integrated platform is designed to provide a secure, stable, and luxurious base in Thailand for international families, professionals, and investors seeking peace of mind and long-term resilience.

A Fully Integrated, One-Stop Solution

Ananda Relocation Services is designed as a fully integrated ecosystem to eliminate the complexities of moving abroad. Through a single point of contact, the platform provides coordinated access to a comprehensive range of services, including private jet transfer arrangements, private banking and wealth management coordination, access to leading international schools, and world-class healthcare services.

The platform provides a wide array of residency solutions, from premium serviced residences for short- to mid-term stays through leading operators such as La Clef, Ascott, and Somerset, to long-term home ownership opportunities. These range from condominiums near Bangkok’s mass transit network to luxury housing and high-end villas in Phuket. Notably, the program offers one-year long-term visa support for property purchases starting from THB 3,000,000 (Approx. $9x,xxx USD), creating a clear and simple path to residency.

Bangkok as a Thriving Global Hub

Bangkok has firmly established itself as one of Asia’s most attractive cities and a preferred destination for global citizens. The city is a vibrant hub of opportunity, offering unparalleled global connectivity that makes it a strategic second base. Its unique appeal lies in a dynamic blend of rich global cultures and a famously welcoming atmosphere that draws residents into a city full of life.

The city’s world-class infrastructure—including its robust banking sector, leading international schools, and premier healthcare systems—is a key factor that increasingly attracts global professionals, investors, and families seeking a new base. Ananda Relocation Services is designed to manage and facilitate every detail of the process to ensure a smooth transition, offering a truly seamless experience. While Bangkok serves as the primary gateway, the service also creates opportunities in other world-renowned destinations in Thailand.

Mr. Chanond Ruangkritya, Chief Executive Officer of Ananda Development, stated, “Bangkok has all the right fundamentals to become one of Asia’s most welcoming and strategic bases for international residents. Our relocation platform is designed to offer genuine peace of mind during a complex time with a seamless, worry-free transition experience for families and investors. By integrating residences, mobility, healthcare, education, and lifestyle services, we enable global citizens to establish themselves in Bangkok with confidence.”

He added, “This initiative aligns with Thailand’s increasing relevance in the global mobility landscape, as more individuals seek destinations that offer resilience, openness, and long-term livability.”

For individuals and families interested in relocating to Thailand or exploring residence and lifestyle opportunities with Ananda, please contact:

Ananda Relocation Services

Tel: +66 2 316 2222

WhatsApp: +66 81 720 3947

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.ananda.co.th

About Ananda Development

Ananda Development Public Company Limited is a leading real estate developer listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, specializing in residential developments in prime urban locations along Bangkok’s mass transit network. The company is recognized for its innovative approach to urban living, integrating design, connectivity, and lifestyle into its developments. Ananda has also partnered with Porsche Design to develop Porsche Design Tower Bangkok, marking the first ultra-luxury branded residence of its kind in Asia. Through continuous innovation, Ananda is expanding beyond conventional real estate into integrated living ecosystems that respond to the evolving needs of modern global citizens.