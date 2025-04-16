NEW YORK, April 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALAR) between March 14, 2024 and August 26, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important April 15, 2025 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Alarum securities […]
Read more
ALAR FINAL DEADLINE: ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Encourages Alarum Technologies Ltd. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important April 15 Deadline in Securities Class Action – ALARu
NEW YORK, April 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALAR) between March 14, 2024 and August 26, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important April 15, 2025 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Alarum securities […]
Recent Post