President of Brazil Grants Ambassador of Qatar Highest Brazilian Order

HE President of the Federative Republic of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva granted HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Brazil Ahmed bin Ibrahim Al Abdullah the “Gran Cruz Cruzeiro do Sul” Order (the highest Brazilian honor) on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

On behalf of the Brazilian President, HE Secretary for Africa and the Middle East at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Carlos Duarte presented the Order to HE Ambassador Ahmed bin Ibrahim Al Abdullah, during a ceremony held by the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on this occasion.

Source: Qatar News Agency

