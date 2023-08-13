Promotional Activities for 2023-2024 QSL Season Continue

The promotional activities for the 2023-2024 season Qatar Stars League (QSL) continued at Place Vendome mall – Lusail today, a few days to the start of the QSL football season.

Launched last Thursday, the event comes in line with the marketing and promotional plans for the tournament with the aim of interacting with fans and introducing matches, stadiums and tickets, in addition to providing them with an opportunity to meet club stars throughout the promotion period. A number of competitions and various programs for different age groups are lined up.

Fans participated in a wonderful atmosphere by showing their skills in the virtual football game, in addition to various electronic games that attracted young people.

A number of stars of the QSL teams were also present, including Al-Wakra player Hamdi Fathi, who recently joined the team from Al-Ahly of Egypt, and Angolan striker Jacinto Dala, as well as Al-Shamal striker Ricardo Gomez and Argentine defender Matias Nani.

The events witnessed the presence of fans of the QSL teams to learn about all the information related to the tournament.

A number of participants in the events expressed their happiness with the atmosphere and the activities that attract fans to attend the matches of teams in the League and meet the stars of the competition.

