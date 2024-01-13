National Democratic Front condemns American-British aggression



The General Secretariat of the National Democratic Front condemned the brutal American-British aggression against the capital, Sana’a, and several provinces.

The General Secretariat indicated in a statement, a copy of which was received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that this aggression is an extension of the war crimes that have been continuing for about nine years against Yemen’s land , people , a blatant violation of all norms, conventions and international humanitarian law.

The statement denounced the silence of the international community in general and Arab and Islamic countries in particular regarding the Zionist-American aggression’s massacres and the genocide to which the Palestinians are subjected.

It called for standing together alongside the revolutionary leadership ,the Supreme Political Council, and supporting the fronts with money, men, and equipment, as that is the only way to repel oppression and achieve victory for human principles and values.

The statement called on the armed force

s to respond harshly and painfully against the battleships, ships and submarines attacking the homeland and to continue preventing all ships heading to the occupied Palestinian ports.

Source: Yemen News Agency