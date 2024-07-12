WHO: Corona kills about 1,700 people weekly

Covid-19 (Corona) epidemic is still killing about 1,700 people every week around the world, the World Health Organization has said.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned in a press conference against the danger of declining protection through vaccines.

He said that although deaths continue to be recorded, ‘the data show that protection through vaccines has declined among health workers and people over the age of 60, who are among the groups most at risk of infection.’

“The World Health Organization recommends that people in the highest risk groups receive the Covid-19 vaccine within 12 months of their last dose,” Ghebreyesus said.

The World Health Organization has been informed of more than 7 million deaths due to the Corona virus, although the true toll of the pandemic is believed to be much higher.

COVID-19 has also dismantled economies and paralyzed health systems.

In May 2023, Ghebreyesus declared the end of Covid-19 as a global health emergency, m

ore than 3 years after the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

The World Health Organization urged governments to continue monitoring and sequencing viruses, and to ensure access to reliable and affordable tests, treatments and vaccines.

Source: Yemen News Agency