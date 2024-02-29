21-karat gold price hits JD41.5 per gram in local marketSayyed Abdul-Malik says Yemen has surprises in store for enemies beyond what anyone can expect

Amman: The purchase price for 21-karat gold, which is highly sought after by local consumers, on Thursday reached JD41.5 per gram at jewelry stores. Meanwhile, the selling price for the same amount of gold is JD39.80.

The Jordan Jewelers Association has released its daily bulletin, revealing that the current cost of acquisition for one gram of 24-karat gold and 18-karat gold stood at JD48.70 and JD37, respectively.

Today, the yellow metal commenced trading in the global market at a rate of $2,035 per ounce.

Source: Jordan News Agency

The leader of the Yemeni revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi revealed on Thursday surprises that will come in an effective and influential manner that the enemies do not expect at all, at the level of Yemeni military operations.

Sayyed. Abdul Malik Al-Houthi said in a speech today on the latest developments, “We have surprises that the enemies do not expect at all, and they will be very surprising to the enemies and above what the enemy and friend expect, surprises will come in an effective and influential way, we do not want to talk about them, because we want them to start already, and then we respond to them by saying.”

He renewed his call to the Yemeni people to go out tomorrow in Al-Sabeen square in the capital, Sana’a, and the rest of the governorates, addressing them by saying, “O my dear people, a metal for all noble and dear human values and meanings, I invite you to invite God, the Qur’an and Al-Aqsa Mosque and the call of the oppressed Palestinian people to go out two million tom

orrow in the seventy square in the capital, Sana’a, and the rest of the governorates, in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their just cause and in support of their valiant resistance.”

He added “Your weekly exit last Friday in 132 squares means a lot because of its importance, as the enemies count the exit of two million thousand accounts,” he said, noting that missile strikes, drone operations and naval forces operations reflect the Yemeni people who come out in millions in squares .

Sayyed. Abdul Malik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi stressed the continuation of the millionth exit because of its great impact and support in light of a terrible betrayal situation, considering that going out in the squares is part of the situation and jihad, and it is also part of the field and the squares should not be evacuated as long as the battle continues.

He added, “It is one of the great blessings that God Almighty helped us in this country to have this comprehensive position, but it is the grace of God Almighty to o

ur dear people to be in a great position that is great and comprehensive and honorable that pleases God Almighty and raises the head and whitens the face.”

“We are at a fateful and historical stage foreseen by God’s control and management in front of this test, and when a person has the opportunity to be in a great position and then not move, it is a dangerous situation for him, and whoever works for enemies or fails to fulfill his responsibilities will not be spared from God’s punishments,” he said.

The Leader of the Revolution explained that whoever moves at such a stage should preach the promises of God Almighty, especially since this stage has its aftermath and has what God writes in the destinies of peoples, individuals, and individual and collective destinies. He pointed out that the movement at this stage expresses honor, pride, fatherhood, manhood, magnanimity, dignity, freedom and all noble human meanings.

He referred to the outputs of the continuous mobilization in the thousands and the wide pres

ence in the squares, which means a lot to the Yemeni people. He called on the masses of the Yemeni people to go out in solidarity with the Palestinian people and Al-Aqsa Al-Sharif.

He also addressed the Palestinian people in Gaza, saying, “We say to the Palestinian people and the mujahideen in Gaza, you are not alone, and our people will go out tomorrow will express with an actual translation of that, you are not alone, we are with you until victory, we will not tire and we will not get bored and we will not retreat, and we will not be tired and we will not be tempted, and we will with the will of faith and seriousness we will continue the journey.

The Leader of the Revolution indicated that the operations of the Yemeni armed forces in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza amounted to targeting 54 ships, which is a very important number and a large number, and thanks to God Almighty, the goal of preventing the movement of the Israeli enemy from Bab al-Mandab on the Red Sea was achieved.

He reiterated t

hat the American does not respect peoples and nations and insists on continuing criminality against the Palestinian people in Gaza, and implicated himself in the aggression against Yemen to protect Zionist criminality and support the continuation of the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

“Our position is fully linked to the issue of what is happening in Gaza, and the position since its inception is clear from the ships associated with the Israeli enemy, and the American aggression against our country supports the Israeli enemy and implicates itself in the framework of targeting,” he said.

He pointed out that the American, followed by the British, received painful and painful blows, pointing out that the total number of missiles and drones amounted to 384 in operations that target enemies.

He stated that the raids and bombardment of the enemies did not affect the military capabilities of Yemen, and if the operations of the enemies have an adverse impact and will contribute despite their noses to the development of

Yemeni military capabilities.

Sayyed. Abdulmalik Al-Houthi stressed that the path of escalation and development is continuing, and the Americans and the British have felt that. He pointed out that the statements of the enemies acknowledged the failure of the American and British to destroy Yemeni capabilities or to reduce the impact or momentum of these capabilities.

“The enemies expressed surprise and amazement at our country’s military capabilities and the use of some weapons for the first time against ships at sea,” he said. He described the enemies as stupid when they opened a battle with Yemen in which they do not need.

The Leader of the Revolution reminded the Americans and the British that the right position that contributes to the stability of the entire region is to stop the aggression and end the siege on Gaza, stressing that the escalation in the Yemen front or any front that supports Gaza will not benefit the Americans with anything and its effects are counterproductive.

The Leader of the Revo

lution reiterated that what threatens navigation is the American, who drags everyone to militarize the Red Sea, provoke chaos in it and turn it into a field of conflict and a battlefield. He stressed the clear Yemeni position that military operations will continue with high effectiveness towards the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

“Food, medicine and humanitarian needs must be brought in for the Palestinian people in Gaza and genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza must stop,” he said.

Source: Yemen News Agency