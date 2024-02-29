Zionist enemy continues of genocide and starvation in Gaza Strip



The fascist Zionist enemy continues the war of genocide by bombing the Gaza Strip by air, sea and land for the 145th consecutive day amid UN warnings of famine that has become a reality, at a time when international mediators are racing against time to reach a deal to stop the fire ahead of the blessed month of Ramadan.

Palestinian media reported on Wednesday that the Zionist raids focused on Gaza City, Rafah and Khan Yunis, while Zionist artillery continued to shell residential blocks and the vicinity of shelters.

The media added: The Zionist enemy forces blew up residential houses west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, in conjunction with Zionist artillery shelling and raids on separate areas of the city, especially for the eastern region, while those forces bombed a residential square in the city’s Al-Amal neighborhood, while the olive neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, witnessed artillery shelling and armed clashes.

The Zionist raids and artillery shelling in the various areas of the Gaza S

trip today led to the death and injury of a number of Palestinian citizens.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that its crews transported 34 injuries as a result of the Zionist enemy’s targeting of two houses last night, in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian media confirmed that the Zionist enemy army committed 11 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, killing 96 martyrs and 172 injuries during the past 24 hours, bringing the toll of the Zionist-American aggression to 29,878 martyrs and 70,215 injuries since the seventh of last October, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Palestinian sources reported on Wednesday that battles intensified in the Zeitoun neighborhood east of Gaza City, where Zionist warplanes are launching violent raids amid continued clashes with Palestinian resistance factions.

Israeli air raids targeting a house belonging to the al-Barbari family in the Zeitoun neighborhood destroyed it on the heads of its inhabitants.

On the other hand

, the Zionist enemy army admitted today, the death of two officers from the Givati Brigade and the serious injury of seven others, after the bombing of a besieged house in the Zeitoun neighborhood in the northern Gaza Strip.

The two officers are a company commander in the Givati battalion and a platoon commander in the battalion, who were killed in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.

Enemy media said the two officers were killed during clashes in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City in a besieged house explosion, where seven other soldiers were also seriously injured in the incident.

Thus, the death toll of the Zionist enemy army in the Gaza Strip since the start of the ground offensive in the Gaza Strip on October 27 rises to 242, and to 582 since the seventh of last October, while the number of wounded in the ranks of the enemy army since the beginning of the aggression in total reached 2,981, including 465 difficult cases.

The Gaza Strip, which is under constant Zionist bombardment, is living in extr

emely difficult humanitarian conditions, amounting to famine, according to the memorandum of the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs.

The world agrees on the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip because of the genocide, massacres and systematic starvation policy to which the population is subjected by preventing humanitarian aid from entering by the Zionist enemy, imposing a comprehensive siege and destroying the means of livelihood and staying in Gaza by bulldozing agricultural land and hospitals and preventing the entry of treatments.

The United States of America portrays the Zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip as an attack on terrorism and has obstructed since the beginning of the aggression the draft resolutions submitted to the Security Council for an immediate ceasefire and gives the green light to the Zionist enemy to continue killing, destroying, starving, sieging and everything that is incompatible with humanity. U.N. humanitarian workers have warned t

hat more than half a million Gazans are “one step away from famine.”

This came during a session of the UN Security Council, Tuesday, devoted to discussing the food insecurity crisis in the Gaza Strip, at the request of the representatives of Switzerland and Guyana, under the Council’s agenda item on the protection of civilians in armed conflicts.

Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, said the US draft resolution on the Gaza Strip is tantamount to authorizing the killing of Palestinian civilians and Moscow calls on the UN Security Council not to support it.

Nebenzia added during a Security Council session: “The Security Council’s ‘alternative’ draft resolution on the situation in the Gaza Strip proposed by the United States does not contain a call for a ceasefire and is aimed at expanding the UN ‘umbrella’ of the Zionist operation in the Strip.”

“This is not an alternative, but another ‘license to kill’ Palestinian civilians, which the United States intended to issue to Israel, and

put the UN Security Council ‘signature’ under it this time.”

Russia’s representative to the United Nations stressed earlier that Washington’s double standards are manifested by polishing the image of terrorists in Syria, and presenting the Zionist operation in Gaza as a war against terrorism.

The United Nations on Tuesday issued warnings of a “widespread and almost inevitable famine” in Gaza, especially in the northern besieged enclave, where famine is “imminent” with no humanitarian access.

This comes at a time of renewed hope about the possibility of reaching a truce between Hamas and the Zionist enemy entity on Tuesday, with the possibility of the usurping entity stopping its aggression on Gaza as of next week and within the month of Ramadan, within the framework of a ceasefire agreement being negotiated, according to leaks from Washington and Doha after about five months of aggression.

