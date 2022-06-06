Zoom and Genesys Announce Strategic Agreement Uniquely Positioned Around Zoom Phone to Improve Collaboration and Customer Experiences

Genesys to actively enable indirect and direct channel with combined Zoom Phone and Genesys Cloud CX solution

SAN JOSE, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) and Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, have expanded their partnership to help businesses deliver effortless customer experience by building upon their integration between Zoom Phone and Genesys ​​Cloud CX™. Together, the offerings provide organizations with an easy-to-configure and feature-rich cloud contact center and unified communications solution that enables teams to better collaborate to solve customer needs.

The companies’ expanded partnership includes a go-to-market relationship where Genesys will enable its global direct and indirect channel to deliver the combined Zoom Phone plus Genesys Cloud CX solution.

InflowCX, a consulting and professional services provider for contact center, customer experience, and unified communications solutions, is seeing increased potential for organizations to deploy Zoom and Genesys as part of their UCaaS and CCaaS transformation.

The company recently helped two organizations, a pediatric healthcare provider and auto insurance company, implement the integrated offerings from Zoom and Genesys. Both organizations aimed to make it easier for employees to pass information between the contact

center users and other areas of the business so customers and patients could be served more seamlessly – whether they were calling, interacting with digital channels, or walking into an office.

InflowCX Chief Revenue Officer Mike Dolloff said, “Today, businesses don’t want to deal with clunky and frustrating workflows just to move customer interactions between technology stacks. By working together, Zoom and Genesys are solving a huge hurdle for many of our clients, bridging communications across entire organizations and improving employee and customer experience. Across industries and regardless of company size, we’re consistently hearing from businesses that presence and directory availability between Zoom Phone and Genesys Cloud is critical to empowering employees to get a customer to the right resource in real time.”

“By deepening the alignment from our partnership with Genesys, we will accelerate the introduction of Zoom Phone into Genesys Cloud CX’s robust customer base, bringing those businesses a modern cloud phone solution as part of a seamless, unified platform to improve employee collaboration and create stronger, more meaningful customer experiences,” said Ryan Azus, Chief Revenue Officer, Zoom. “Zoom’s innovative phone solution aligns perfectly with the experience orchestration capabilities of Genesys and goal of transforming how companies connect with their customers and employees. We are excited to incorporate this strengthened integration into our open partner ecosystem to provide businesses with the flexibility and ability to optimize their cloud contact center and communications solutions.”

“Increasing market demand for combined unified communications and contact center solutions is an acknowledgement from businesses that ultimately every employee serves the customer, whether customer-facing or not,” said ML Maco, Chief Revenue Officer, Genesys. “That’s why together with Zoom, we’re reducing barriers for businesses and enabling our ecosystem to help joint customers better connect the enterprise and exceed consumer expectations in a changing digital world.”

To learn more, join Genesys Xperience 2022 this week to hear Zoom Chief Product Officer Oded Gal and Genesys Strategy Officer Peter Graf discuss how the companies are working together to help businesses earn the trust of customers and employees in a session moderated by CX influencer Blair Pleasant, President & Principal Analyst, COMMfusion. The joint session with Zoom and Genesys is held on day two of Xperience from 5:30-6 am ET; 1:30-2 pm ET on June 9; and on-demand following the event. Register now .

About Zoom

Zoom is for you. We help you express ideas, connect to others, and build toward a future limited only by your imagination. Our frictionless communications platform is the only one that started with video as its foundation, and we have set the standard for innovation ever since. That is why we are an intuitive, scalable, and secure choice for large enterprises, small businesses, and individuals alike. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit zoom.com and follow @ zoom .

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys orchestrates more than 70 billion remarkable customer experiences for organizations in more than 100 countries. Through the power of our cloud, digital and AI technologies, organizations can realize Experience as a ServiceSM our vision for empathetic customer experiences at scale. With Genesys, organizations have the power to deliver proactive, predictive, and hyper personalized experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales, and service moment on any channel, while also improving employee productivity and engagement. By transforming back-office technology to a modern revenue velocity engine Genesys enables true intimacy at scale to foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit www.genesys.com.

©2021 Genesys. All rights reserved. Genesys, the Genesys logo, Genesys Cloud CX, Genesys Multicloud CX, Genesys DX and Experience as a Service are trademarks, service marks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

