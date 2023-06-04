Zarqa re-exports at JD28mln in May

The value of re-exports of factories and companies in Zarqa governorate totaled JD28 million in May 2023, issuing 562 certificates of origin, according to the Zarqa Chamber of Commerce (ZCC). Chairman of ZCC Hussein Shreim on Sunday said vehicles and car parts constituted most of Zarqa’s commercial exports for the month of May, in addition to construction materials, sanitary ware, medicines, foodstuffs, clothing, jewelry, electrical and electronic appliances, home and office furniture, and stationery.

Source: Jordan News Agency