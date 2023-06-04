Monday, June 5, 2023
Latest:

Jordan News Gazette

Latest Jordan News Online

Buying & Selling 

Zarqa re-exports at JD28mln in May

jadmin

The value of re-exports of factories and companies in Zarqa governorate totaled JD28 million in May 2023, issuing 562 certificates of origin, according to the Zarqa Chamber of Commerce (ZCC). Chairman of ZCC Hussein Shreim on Sunday said vehicles and car parts constituted most of Zarqa’s commercial exports for the month of May, in addition to construction materials, sanitary ware, medicines, foodstuffs, clothing, jewelry, electrical and electronic appliances, home and office furniture, and stationery.

Source: Jordan News Agency

You May Also Like

CCOS chief calls on solving border clearance, transport obstacles

jadmin

ACC issues 31,704 certificates of origin in 10 months of 2021

jadmin

Wheat reserves sufficient for 15 months

jadmin