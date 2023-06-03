OIC condemns Israeli decision to establish 6 settlement outposts in Hebron

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the Israeli occupation government’s decision to establish 6 settlement outposts in the Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron. “The Israeli colonial settlement policy is illegitimate and illegal under international law and UN resolutions, including UN Security Council Resolution 2334 of 2016,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) cited Saturday an OIC statement as saying. The OIC called for holding Israel accountable for this crime, which constitutes an extension of its violations and ongoing crimes, foremost of which are colonial settlement, ethnic cleansing and forced displacement, urging the international community to assume its responsibilities and stop the occupation policies against the Palestinian people, their land and their holy sites.

Source: Jordan News Agency