Yemen’s SPC: Trio aggression cannot dissuade us form backing Gaza

Yemen’s Supreme Political Council (SPC) on Saturday condemned the Zionist trio evil, brutal aggression on the Yemeni sovereignty, including the airstrikes against Sana’a City and other provinces on Friday.

This is a brutal aggression against a sovereign country, SPC said in a statement, as the aggressor will be punished for violating all the international laws and infringing countries’ sovereignty.

“The Republic of Yemen is committed to supporting the brothers in Gaza, and whatever it is, your aggression won’t dissuade us from this commitment.”

Sana’a is proud of sharing the brothers in Gaza this Zionist crime, the statement read.

Source: Yemen News Agency

