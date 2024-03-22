Revolution Leader :Missile targeted Umm al-Rashrash developed missile that surpassed all monitoring AND interception techniques



The Revolution Leader , Sayyed Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, confirmed that the missile that targeted Umm al-Rashrash this week was a developed missile that surprised the Israeli enemy and opened a new horizon for the missile force in developing long-range missiles.

Sayyed Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, in his speech today about the latest developments and updates on the Yemeni, Palestinian and regional arena, indicated that the missile was able to reach Umm al-Rashrash, bypassing all monitoring and interception techniques possessed by the Americans and the Israelis.

Overcoming American and Israeli technologies in monitoring, jamming and interception was considered a major victory and an important development for Yemen’s military capabilities.

The leader revealed plans of great importance in the future for more effective strikes on the enemy… stressing the continuation of developing military action , operations and the options in that are much more .

Source: Yemen News Agency