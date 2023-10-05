Yemeni Center condemns citizens’ houses storming of in Mukalla by militias affiliated with aggression coalition

Yemeni Center for Human Rights condemned the storming of citizens’ houses in Mukalla city in Hadramaut province by militias affiliated with the Aggression Coalition.

The center indicated in a statement, a copy of which was received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that storming the hoose of citizen Mujahid Al-Haiqi and arresting him in front of his children and wife is a crime added to the record of crimes and violations to which citizens are exposed in the provinces under occupation.

He stressed these crimes and violations will not be subject to a statute of limitations and that their perpetrators will be prosecuted, calling for the expulsion of the occupying forces from every inch of Yemeni land.

Source: Yemen News Agency