Yemeni Armed Forces announce targeting of an American ship with number of naval missiles



The Yemeni armed forces announced that they had targeted an American ship in the Gulf of Aden, with a number of appropriate naval missiles.

The Armed Forces explained in a statement issued on Monday that it is a victory for the oppression of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, which until this moment has been subjected to the ugliest types of massacres by the Zionist entity, and within the framework of the response to the US-UK aggression against Yemen, the naval forces carried out a military operation targeting an American ship in the Gulf of Aden, using a number of suitable naval missiles, and the hit was accurate and direct.

The statement indicated that “the Yemeni armed forces consider all American and British ships and warships participating in the aggression against our country as hostile targets within their target bank.”

The Armed Forces confirmed that a response to the American and British attacks will inevitably come, and that any new attack will not remain without response and punishment.

t also confirmed that it will continue to carry out its military operations and impose the decision to prevent Israeli navigation in the Arab and Red Seas until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.

The Yemeni Armed Forces reaffirmed the continuation of trade movement in the Arab and Red Seas to all destinations except the ports of occupied Palestine, and that they continue to take all defensive and offensive measures within the right to defend and confront the US-UK aggression.

Source: Yemen News Agency