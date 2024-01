Amman: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, on Monday received Vice Chairman of the Japanese Joint Chiefs of Staff, Lieutenant General Nagumo Ken-ichiro, and the accompanying delegation.

Huneiti and Nagumo discussed areas of military cooperation and collaborative coordination in a variety of military operational, training, and logistics fields that benefit the armed forces of both friendly countries.

Source: Jordan News Agency