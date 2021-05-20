Working Together with Industry-leading Partners Has Enabled Tuya Smart to Provide Exceptional Value to IoT Industry in The Middle East

SHENZHEN, China, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — As smart homes get more complex due to advances in technology and consumer behaviors, it is always a race to get platforms to catch up. In February 2021, RPMAnetworks, a fast-growing IoT solutions provider in UAE, adopted a new collaborative effort with Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA), a leading global IoT Cloud platform, extending their distribution channel of various smart homes products in the GCC markets and beyond.

RPMAnetworks is the local leader in designing, implementing, and operating IoT solutions together with its cloud-based LINC Connect and enabling IoT and Machine-to-Machine communications with its LINC Air solution.

The partnership allows RPMAnetworks and Tuya Smart to develop and promote new smart home solutions in the GCC, together with the Hala Home App based on Tuya’s IoT Platform.

“RPMAnetworks has already brought many advantages to the GCC IoT and smart home environment, and we are looking forward to supporting RPMAnetworks to develop their IoT app easily, thus capturing the smart home market in this region,” Johnny Lu, General Manager of Tuya Latin America, Middle East, and Africa said.

Good partnerships also can lead to innovation and improvements in product development. In December 2020, Nexleds, a leading brand in the Middle East for lighting products, and Tuya Smart announced a partnership in the smart home market.

Nexleds, a high-tech company, is mainly engaged in the production, foreign trade, and technical support of LED lighting products. Smart devices are an essential part of a 21st century home. Thus, Nexleds has partnered with Tuya to join the effort and leverage the opportunity to make homes smart and also let users enjoy a smart life.

“At Tuya, we are thrilled to support the launch of the smart home product line by Nexleds. The Tuya platform has made it easy for them to expand their product offerings and provide new solutions to their customers. We look forward to our continued partnership and success,” added Johnny Lu.

The future and successes of smart homes lie in open platforms capable of bringing change, innovation, and improvements to the end consumer. Tuya will continue to look for collaborations and strengthen existing ones, as it works towards the goal of making everything smart.

Please visit:

Tuya’s website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube.