  • Date: March 29, 2024
Women’s Authority organizes vigils over National Steadfastness Day


The Women’s Authority in Jawf province has organized vigils on the anniversary of the National Steadfastness Day.

Participants in the vigils held in the districts of al-Hazm, al-Matama, Bart al-Anan, Bart al-Marashi and al-Muton confirmed that commemorating the National Steadfastness Day is a message to continue confronting the forces of aggression and confronting the conspiracies being hatched against the Yemeni people.

A statement issued by the vigils praised the Revolutionary Leader’s decisions to expand operations in the sea lanes in support of the Palestinian people, denouncing the crimes of genocide against which brothers in Gaza are being subjected by the Zionist entity.

The statement called for continuing to go out in rallies and demonstrations and organize vigils denouncing the crimes of the Zionist enemy, and actively participate in spending campaigns in support of the Palestinian people.

Source: Yemen News Agency

