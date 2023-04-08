Warm weather forecast countrywide Saturday-JMD

The weather will be warm almost nationwide and relatively hot in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea and Aqaba regions, with often active winds causing dust, especially in the Badia regions, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update. According to the JMD report, a rise in mercury is forecast Sunday, and the maximum temperature will be about 8-10 degrees Celsius higher than their seasonal average. On Monday, the Kingdom will be affected by a state of atmospheric instability, and temperatures will drop slightly, while remaining higher than their seasonal averages, and rain showers accompanied by thunder are expected to occur in the Kingdom’s southern regions. Based on the report, rain showers will gradually cover the Kingdom’s different regions in the afternoon hours and precipitation will be often heavy in the evening hours in the Kingdom’s southern areas, often accompanied by thunder, which leads to formation of torrents in the south’s valleys and low areas, including Aqaba. On Tuesday, temperatures will drop clearly and tangibly, to become lower their seasonal levels, and light showers are likely to occur in separate areas countrywide. Today, temperatures in the capital Amman will hit 28 degrees Celsius, dipping to 15C at night, while the port city of Aqaba will see a scorching 35C, sliding to 24C during night hours.

Source: Jordan News Agency