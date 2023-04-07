Trade exchange volume between Jordan, Japan hits JD309 million in 2022

The volume of trade exchange between Jordan and Japan grew by about JD309 million last year, compared to about JD279 million in 2021. The value of national exports to Japan increased by approximately JD62 million last year, compared to about JD23 million in 2021, according to statistical figures. The value of the Kingdom’s imports from Japan decreased to about JD247 million last year, compared to about JD256 million in 2021. According to the figures, the Kingdom’s trade balance deficit with Japan decreased to about JD185 million last year, compared to about JD233 million in 2021. As for 2023, the value of national exports to Japan in January 2023 amounted to about JD3 million, compared to the same period last year, which amounted to about JD4 million. The value of the Kingdom’s imports from Japan in 2023 amounted to about JD24 million, compared to about JD25 million for the same period last year. According to the figures, the volume of trade exchange between the two countries in January 2023 amounted to about JD27 million, compared to JD29 million for the same period last year.

Source: Jordan News Agency