Warm, Sunny Weekend Ahead, and Cooler Conditions Expected Sunday

Amman: Temperatures are set to rise significantly on Friday, climbing 4-5 degrees Celsius above their seasonal averages, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department. Conditions will be sunny and pleasantly warm across most regions, while warmer weather is expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be moderate southeasterlies, occasionally becoming active and stirring light dust in desert areas. According to Jordan News Agency, a further increase in temperatures is forecast for Saturday, with sunny and mild conditions prevailing in most parts of the Kingdom. Warmer weather will continue in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will remain moderate and southeasterly. On Sunday, temperatures are expected to drop noticeably. The weather will turn relatively cold in most areas and mild in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Another slight drop in temperatures is forecast for Monday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, particularly in northern and ce ntral regions, with cold conditions across much of the country. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience milder weather. Scattered showers are possible in northern and central areas, as well as parts of the southwestern regions. Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 17 degrees Celsius, and a low of 10 degrees. Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 27 degrees during the day, sliding to 17 degrees at night.