ViviHealth and Fitbit Partner to Improve the Recovery Treatment Process

ViviHealth, a pioneer in substance abuse remote monitoring solutions, is thrilled to announce a partnership with Fitbit focusing on predictive and prescriptive analytics, aimed at transforming behavioral health centers and offering structured support to individuals seeking recovery solutions.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / In a world where substance abuse and addiction issues demand proactive intervention, ViviHealth’s mission is to provide advanced tools for predictive monitoring and personalized support. This partnership with Fitbit accelerates the integration of advanced monitoring into the recovery process, offering structured support and personalized insights for individuals striving for recovery. ViviHealth will harness Fitbit’s expertise in wearable technology by integrating individuals’ biometric data and leveraging Fitbit’s devices to help individuals establish and maintain healthy behaviors surrounding activity, sleep, nutrition and mindfulness. "This partnership is a game-changer for those in recovery and the behavioral health centers supporting them," said Clay Tramel, Founder of ViviHealth.

Lisa Marks, CEO of ViviHealth, stated, "With Fitbit, we are reshaping the landscape of substance abuse remote monitoring by providing actionable insights and tailored solutions."

The synergy between ViviHealth and Fitbit will deliver innovative remote monitoring solutions that include predictive analytics for relapse risk assessment and prescriptive analytics for individualized recovery plans. This suite of tools, enhanced by biometric data integrated from Fitbit, empowers individuals on their recovery journey and equips behavioral health centers with actionable data for more effective care.

"Current estimates suggest that the relapse rate post residential SUD treatment is approximately 20% at one year. We also have hundreds of scientific studies that have consistently shown approximately 80% success rate with intensive monitoring post-treatment. The program that ViviHealth and Fitbit have created is not just a good idea. It is ludicrous that the field has not yet taken this step. I wholeheartedly endorse ViviHealth’s program and their mission," said Jared P. Dempsey, Ph.D., Executive Director & Chief Scientist, Trac9.com

About ViviHealth: ViviHealth is a leading provider of substance abuse remote monitoring solutions, leveraging predictive and prescriptive analytics to support individuals in recovery and enhance the effectiveness of behavioral health centers. Their mission is to make structured recovery support more accessible and personalized.

Website: https://www.vivihealth.com/ Twitter: https://x.com/ViviHealthCares?s=20 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61553316524528 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vivihealth/

